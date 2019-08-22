LIGONIER — For the town, it’s a fresh face joining its growing number of small business owners, and for the owner, it’s a story of re-entering the community.
Maria “Mali” Contreras opened her shop Mali’s Quality Resale this past Saturday in a side room attached to DePew Plumbing, Heating and Electrical.
Her shop, although small, is packed with stuff. Shiny gold earrings lie in a display counter, clothes hang paired in outfits and kids’ toys and backpacks wait to be discovered.
“This is perfect,” Contreras said. “There’s more than enough space in here,”
Owning a shop like this has been a longtime dream for Contreras. She has always been something of a fashionista, with family frequently visiting her and trading clothes with her.
She had liked the idea of owning a resale shop for a while, and when she saw that DePew had a sign by the road saying it had a room for rent, she saw an opportunity.
Contreras said she prayed about the decision and talked to her husband about it.
“It’s small enough, and the rent wasn’t too much. We were like, ‘Let’s try it,’” Contreras said.
Before opening the store, Contreras worked at an RV factory in Goshen. The decision to leave that job and operate the shop full time wasn’t an easy one, she said.
“I went ahead and put in my two weeks notice at work so I could do this,” Contreras said. “I’m very scared, but I’m very excited.”
Contreras is also excited that since her schedule will be more flexible, she will get to spend more time with her two kids, one who is 11 years old, and the other who is 1.
There is one person she wishes was still around to see her store open, though — her mom.
“I wish she could be here to see this,” Contreras said.
Last year, her mom suddenly died from a series of medical complications and misdiagnoses, Contreras said. She was 45 when she died.
“It was very unexpected and very hard,” Contreras said.
When her mom died, Contreras fell into a depression that kept her from leaving the house, up until earlier this year when she went back to work in April.
“I kept going to church every Sunday, because I knew that was my only way out,” she said. “I lost a lot of myself.”
And now, she’s taking another step in recovering from her grief with opening her store.
For the rest of August, Contreras said she will only be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
During Labor Day weekend, Mali’s Quality resale will open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
After that, shoppers can visit the store Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
