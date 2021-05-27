LIGONIER — As this school year wraps up this week, West Noble superintendent Galen Mast is already looking ahead at plans for a normal school year in August. He shared opening plans for the 2021-22 school year with the school board Monday night.
“Students will go Monday through Friday, in person,” Mast said. “Instruction will be in person except for medical reasons.”
Dual bus routes for some drivers will likely continue, due to the shortage of drivers and substitute drivers. West Noble will follow the state and county health guidelines for COVID-19, should there be a resurgence of the virus in the future.
“We will try to be as normal as possible,” Mast added.
Mast praised Noble County health officer Dr. Terry Gaff for his guidance to the district in navigating the pandemic in the last year.
“Dr. Gaff is just wonderful to work with,” Mast said. “And he called it right.”
During Spotlight on Success, Mast interviewed four retiring West Noble staff members, teachers Linda McAdams and Susan Stackhouse, custodian Billie Brown and payroll clerk Karen Sensibaugh. Each retiree shared some highlights of their years at West Noble.
Mast said the retirees will receive personalized school bell awards, which weren’t delivered in time for the meeting.
About 15-20 adults were again in the audience at the meeting, even though the now-canceled dual language program was not on the agenda.
Parents of students in the program were notified by letter in April that the program was being terminated due to lack of qualified teachers. A large contingent of parents attended the last two school board meetings to voice their concerns, but the board severely limited any comments about the issue.
During Monday’s public comment period, dual-language teacher Judy Cole asked to speak. Board president Joe Hutsell gave her three minutes.
“I want to encourage the administration to actually look for qualified candidates” to teach in the dual language program, Cole said. “The staff wants to be a part of the solution.”
Cole also asked the board to table consideration of a current candidate until the staff and administration could meet together for discussion.
In other business, the board accepted the resignations of Stephanie Borger, West Noble Primary kindergarten teacher, effective at the end of the school year; Timothy Rigsby, high school custodian, effective May 26; Jennifer Flora, elementary fourth-grade teacher, effective at the end of the school year; Isaac Weimer, WNP instructional assistant, effective at the end of the school year; and Wade Jagger, middle school assistant principal, effective at the end of the school year.
The board hired Kaylen Warble as a West Noble Elementary special education teacher with a salary of $37,500; Gabrielle Brown as the high school media center program assistant at $12 per hour; and Karen Maxwell, payroll specialist, at $17 per hour.
Service agreements were approved for Ashleigh Tippman and Kenna Cross, high ability liaisons, $32.50 per hour for each position; Wuanita “Sue” Patrick, high school spring play assistant, $646; Richard Moser, summer mowing at $10 per hour; and Bettina Anderson, middle school yearbook advisor, $1,130.
