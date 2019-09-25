LIGONIER — The West Noble school board took another step Monday night toward adoption of its $24.6 million budget for 2020, conducting a required public hearing during its regular monthly meeting.
No one spoke for or against the budget proposal during the hearing. The Notice to Taxpayers is published on the school district’s website, www.westnoble.k12.in.us.
The notice shows the budget’s broad categories. The 2020 budget proposes $6,057,559 for operations, $15,738,748 for education, $390,000 for school pension debt, $2,039,917 for debt service and $375,000 for the rainy day fund.
Treasurer Barbara Fought said debt service did not increase for 2020. She said tax rates were determined on 85% of the district’s assessed evaluation.
In other business, the school board approved Superintendent Galen Mast’s request to apply for a Common School Loan for technology. Mast explained that the Common School Loan is a low-interest loan from the state that can be used for technology and improvements in schools. Districts may apply for the loan one or two times a year for an amount of $100 per student, based on official enrollment figures. West Noble’s enrollment is 2,277, so the application could ask for $227,700 for such items as device replacement, software upgrades, hardware purchases and salaries for technology instructors.
Mast said using the loan for technology helps to free up Education Fund dollars for other projects that have no other alternative funding sources. Fought added that the loan application requires the district to have a technology plan and show how the loan funds would be spent.
In response to a question, Mast said the loan, if granted, would add about 4 cents to the tax rate per year.
The board also approved its personnel agenda without comment.
Mast said the agenda included hiring a social studies teacher, along with some volunteer positions and service agreements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.