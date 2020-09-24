LIGONIER — This Friday, Heart to Heart Hospice will be cooking out for staff and residents at Avalon Village.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the public is not invited to the event, but Heart to Heart Community Education Representative Kristen Randol said she hopes eating fall cookout food will show appreciation for staff and give residents a fun thing to celebrate.
While Heart to Heart will be grilling outside, staff can eat outside too, and bring meals in for residents.
Randol said she hopes the cookout shows Avalon Village nurses and workers how appreciated they are, not only by doing the work they normally do, but by educating residents’ families about COVID and keeping restrictions in place so everyone stays healthy.
“They’re keeping an entire facility safe,” Randol said.
Hopefully, Randol said, the cookout helps lift the mood inside the nursing home, too, and give them a way to celebrate the fall season while remaining safe and away from others, if need be.
