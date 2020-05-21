Milford Food Bank run winners announced

LIGONIER — The results from the virtual run benefiting Milford Food Bank are in.
The one mile race took place on May 16 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Runners who signed up could take any time in those hours to run the mile loop in Kenney Park.
Elias Rojas, the overall male runner, received a gift certificate for a six-month individual membership to Ligonier’s Sports and Rec Center, plus an armful of sweets.
The following results came from the run:
Overall Male: Elias Rojas 4:47
Overall Female: Trinity Parson 5:56
Master Male: Flora 5:19
Master Female: Nichole Emmert 7:12
Grandmaster Male: Brian Shepherd 7:53
Grandmaster Female: Toy Mast 11:21
Female 10 and under
Ava Bloss 9:36
Ava Emmert 10:51
Reese Blotcamp 13:44
Adelyn Custer 26:45
Scarlett Pfenning 26:54
Adlyn Korenstra rode her bike
Female 11-12
Lanie Martin 6:01
Addison Chordas 6:50
Mya Emmert 8:02
Allison Bloss 9:36
Female 13-15
Ava Bish 6:22
Ruby Clark 6:45
Lucy Martin 8:02
Taryn Brimhall 8:53
Kennidy Doege 10:15
Adelle Polhemus 11:48
Annaleigh Bollenbacher 11:48
Abi Hawn 12:15
Female 16-19
Lydia Lowe 9:00
Madison Doege 9:25
Female 20-29
Grissel Campos 6:42
Christina Coats 8:37
Female 30-39
Brittany Blotcamp 8:11
Jessica Martin 8:20
Jemima Fought 8:20
Laura Maddox 9:23
Kirstin Alles 15:18
Amanda Custer 26:50
Female 40-49
Christy Hofmeister 9:16
Carrie Bloss 9:38
Anne Lowe 10:02
Adrienne Doege 10:36
Julie Hanna 24:43
Female 50-59
Kathy Hagen 13:20
Jodie Pensinger 26:50
Male 10 and under
Daniel Trinklein 7:49
Abram Korenstra 8:00
Jacob Fought 8:08
Ellis Blotcamp 13:40
Harrison Custer 26:48
Male 11-12
Xadrian Hofmeister 6:49
Micah Lowe 8:28
Male 13-15
Grant Flora 5:08
Isaiah Lowe 6:03
Xavier Hofmeister 6:53
Andrew Doege 19:52
Male 16-19
Nathan Mast 4:59
Isaac Flora 5:18
Male 20-29
Aaron Mast 5:02
Ty Alles 5:21
Israel Trejo 7:29
Alex Doege 19:50
Alan VanDyke 20:07
Male 30-39
Josh Worrell 7:21
Male 40:49
Robert Martin 5:45
Adam Polhemus 6:23
Nate Lowe 9:50
Chad Bloss 10:45
Bill Doege 19:52
