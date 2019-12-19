KIMMELL — The Kimmell House Inn Bed & Breakfast, tucked away in the southwest corner of Noble County, is a place to step back into time when the pace was slower and the tradition more elegant.
Inn owners Deb and Elise Stoops will host a Merry and Bright Victorian High Tea on Saturday to celebrate the Christmas season. It’s the inn’s last event for 2019 before the café closes for a winter break until April 15. The bed-and-breakfast inn remains open year round.
Elise Stoops said the appeal of a high tea is classic tradition.
“It’s a slower pace,” she said. “You sit with friends and family. You meet for cookies and gather, and just talk.”
Stoops said the high tea ritual is more relaxed in the United States than in the United Kingdom, but there is a set order to the three-course meal of savories, scones and sweets. She said the Victorian tea has more food served along with “high” or “low” cream.
“Everyday tea is not so strict,” she said.
The café’s fresh-baked scones inspired the idea of the tea room at Kimmell House Inn. Stoops has developed her own clotted Cream recipe.
“It’s a mock Devonshire cream,” she said. “It’s a sweet cream topper with curd or jam. It’s a little sweeter but keeps better.”
Many customers have book teas since 2005 as a unique celebration of such occasions as a birthday, bridal or baby shower, club gathering or friends’ reunions. The focus is on conversation along with the tea drinking.
Stoops will prepare Saturday’s menu with fresh ingredients, made from scratch in the inn’s kitchen. The savories course includes winter minestrone soup; olive, bacon and watercress tea sandwiches; roast beef, red onion and aioli finger sandwiches; garlic herb cheese ball and Comfort and Joy black tea.
The scones course features cranberry orange scones with clotted cream and hot cocoa scones with raspberry curd, paired with Gingerbread Rooibus tea.
The sweets course finishes the meal with pecan snow balls, red velvet cupcake with cream cheese frosting, and mini figgy puddings with Merry and Bright cranberry spice hibiscus tea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.