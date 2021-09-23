CROMWELL —Cromwell town council members discussed solutions for covering graffiti on the exterior of a prominent building in the center of town, even as the town’s residents are sprucing up their yards for this weekend’s Cromwell Days Festival.
Some time ago, vandals spray-painted “Abandon Ship” on the exterior wall of the nautical-themed Moonraker Pub restaurant, which is now closed. The building, owned by Steve Kelly, also has visible damage from wind and storms.
Town leaders had hoped that Kelly would paint over the graffiti before the recent Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival, but that did not happen. And while they had heard some complaints about the graffiti, they also had some offers from volunteers willing to paint over the words.
Using volunteers isn’t possible, town marshal Mike Hatfield said, because the building is on private property. Volunteers would be committing criminal mischief if they trespassed onto the property, even to do a good deed, he said.
Hatfield said the graffiti-writing vandals committed criminal mischief, too, which is punishable by a fine if they are caught and prosecuted. Anyone with information on this crime may call the town hall at 260-856-2108.
In other business Tuesday night, town attorney Jay Rigdon gave council members copies of a golf cart ordinance from the town of Milford to review.
Rigdon said the council could not enact any rules that would conflict with state traffic laws. As an example, he said golf carts could not travel on S.R. 5 in town (Jefferson Street) but only cross the highway on the town’s streets.
Cromwell may impose other limits in such an ordinance, such as setting speed limits, requiring a permit, requiring a licensed driver to operate the golf cart, requiring a slow-moving vehicle sign, and limiting golf cart use to daylight-only hours.
A golf cart ordinance, if approved, would not permit the operation of all-terrain vehicles or utility terrain vehicles on town streets. Separate ordinances would be needed to allow those vehicles in town.
Casey Erwin of DLZ, the town’s engineering firm, said the water rehabilitation project is in a holding pattern until a funding package can be developed. The project’s scope may need adjustment, depending on the funding available.
Cromwell did not receive grants from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs nor from State Water Infrastructure Fund.
Erwin also reported that several meetings have been scheduled for the Indiana Department of Transportation’s S.R. 5 culver replacement project in Cromwell.
Council members Jerry Pauley, Tiffanie Gudakunst and Cheryl Watts took action on these business items:
• Conducted the required public hearing for the town’s 2022 budget. No residents attended the hearing to speak. The budget is on rack to be approved at the Oct. 19 council meeting.• Approved the hiring of a capital assets consultant, Larry Tipton, for $4,000 to update reports that are mandated by the Indiana State Board of Accounts. Cromwell clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley said the town’s reports had been out of compliance for years.
• Set Halloween trick-or-treat hours for Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Cromwell. The annual Halloween Parade & Costume Contest will take place at 4:30 p.m., with line-up at 4:15 p.m. in the former Wysong car dealership’s parking lot. The parade will proceed to the town park, weather permitting.
or to the Sparta Township Fire Department in case of rain.
• Approved the purchase of 380 gallons of diesel fuel from Brown & Son to fill the town’s tanks.
• Reminded residents that leaves and tree branches are not to be dumped in alleys or utility rights-of-way. Leaves and branches should be placed on the street side of properties. Residents will be notified when leaf pickup begins.
