LIGONIER — Local runners should get ready to lace up their running shoes again — and be ready to get them a little dirty.
The Color Run will once again come to western Noble County, this time benefiting children with playground equipment.
West Noble Primary Principal and race organizer Brian Shepherd said the run also memorializes staff and family lost at West Noble.
That includes Nancy Howell, Troy Risser, Carol Rose and Shawna and Ethan Kiser, whom Shepherd calls “teammates.”
“We honor them and remember them,” Shepherd said.
Just like last year, the Color Run will be complete with about seven stations where runners can get covered in colored cornstarch.
Organizers are hoping for at least 200 runners.
The Color Run will start at 9:30 a.m. on June 27 at the mile loop in Kenney Park in Ligonier. Registration costs $10 or a donation.
Social distancing regulations will allow for people to start six feet apart.
Participants must send entries to Shepherd by June 22 to be guaranteed a Color Run shirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.