Winter sale
seeking vendors
LIGONIER — The 13th annual Winter Warm Up Indoor Yard Sale and Craft Show is Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ligonier Sports & Recreation Center.
Yard sale, craft vendors and food vendors are needed and will be accepted as space allows.
The fundraising event benefits local youth programs and activities.
Call 894-7344 for booth space cost and information.
