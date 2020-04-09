WN’s Teel earns state academic-athletic scholarships, paves way to Grace

LIGONIER — You probably wouldn’t be shocked to hear that Nina Teel won more awards for both her grades and her sportsmanship.
But, always humble, she is.
“I was really shocked because it’s hard to believe, out of the entire state, I was the one that got it,” Teel, the Chargers’ volleyball all-time and single-season assists leader said.
Recently, Teel and her dad, West Noble Middle School Athletic Director Gene Teel, got the news that Nina is the only female in Indiana to win both the Indiana Intercollegiate Athletic Administrators Association (IIAAA) and the National Intercollegiate Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) scholarships.
Criteria for these scholarships is multi-faceted.
Athletically, the student has to have participated in two sports for at least two years in each and earned a varsity letter in each.
Academically, they must have completed two of the following: B+ average minimum, top 25% of their class, or have an ACT of 24 and an SAT of 1,100.
Nina said she found out about the awards when her dad brought letters to her bedroom that said she won.
“All those essays finally paid off,” Nina said.
And of course, while Nina is proud of herself, dad is beyond happy.
“Words can’t say how proud I am of her,” Gene said. “She definitely dedicates herself in the classroom and her studies. She pours her whole heart into it.”
And now, with these last few scholarships under her belt, Nina is ready to take her skills to play under volleyball coach Katie Van Hofwegen at Grace College.
Though Nina doesn’t quite know what she wants to study yet, she’s sure she already fits into the team.
“They are the friendliest group of girls ever,” Nina said. “They made me feel like I already went to school there.”
And, as a whole, Grace fits for Nina, with its Christian foundation and how inclusive the campus is.
“When I went on campus, everything just felt comfortable there,” Nina said. “You’re not a number there.”
