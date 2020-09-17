LIGONIER — Though Halloween is on a Saturday this year, Ligonier officials have decided to move the time kids go door-to-door collecting candy.
After receiving what Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn said was a lot of questions about the spooky holiday, the council decided this year, trick-or-treating will take place from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29, the Thursday before Halloween.
Ligonier Police Chief and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer told council members in Monday night’s common council meeting that he preferred trick-or-treating to be on Thursday.
It’s safer, he said, for candy rounds to be run on a weeknight when fewer people are traveling through town than on a weekend.
Plus, Shearer said, assigning officers to work a weekend night means coordinating overtime hours.
Council member Chris Fought said he thought it may bring more trick-or-treaters to Ligonier because they set hours for a different night than surrounding communities.
Fought made a motion to have trick-or-treating from 5-7 p.m. on Halloween, which died without a motion to second it.
Council member Bill Mills made a motion to have the same hours the Thursday before, and Council Member Doretta Wiegand seconded the motion. The council voted unanimously to approve the Thursday hours.
Previously, the council had discussed the hours, and whether to have trick-or-treating at all amid the pandemic in its last meeting.
Because kids would be outside and the candy is wrapped, Mayor Patty Fisel saw trick-or-treating as a safe activity, and not one that would encourage spreading COVID-19.
At that previous meeting, council members and Park Director Travis Brimhall discussed possibly having a trunk-or-treat event around the mile loop in Kenney Park next year.
With other fall festivals canceled, like the Marshmallow Festival and the Pioneer Festival, Shearer said previously he thought it was important to have a fun day for kids in the area.
Cromwell, Rome City and Kendallville decided this week to have its trick-or-treating take place from 5-7 p.m. the Saturday of Halloween.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.