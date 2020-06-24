LIGONIER — A motorhome driver hit and killed a Ligonier man Friday in Elkhart County.
Ligonier resident Travis Newcomer, 30, died after being hit by James Murdock, 54, of Fort Wayne, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
Murdock was driving his 2017 Thor Miramar motorhome west on U.S. 6 at an “unsafe speed,” a news release said.
When coming up on the intersection with C.R. 37, Murdock was going too fast to brake in time.
Murdock tried to swerve around Newcomer in his 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse, but his motorhome hit the back of his car.
According to the news release, Newcomer’s Eclipse suffered extensive rear end damage, and Murdock’s motorhome had front passenger side damage.
Murdock was taken to Goshen General Hospital for a blood draw. The results of that are still pending.
Captain Michael Culp of the Elkhart Sheriff’s Office said there was no evidence that Newcomer died instantly upon impact. Emergency personnel responded to the scene.
Right now, investigators believe Newcomer was wearing a seatbelt, but don’t know if Murdock was.
The investigation for this crash is still ongoing at the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
