LIGONIER — West Noble High School seniors and their families are invited to attend FAFSA Night on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. A translator will be present at the meeting.
A local college financial aid representative will present information on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, as well as general financial aid information for seniors seeking more education after high school. The application is required for federal and state financial aid.
Seniors and student guardians should check Google Classroom for more information about FAFSA and other opportunities for financial aid.
