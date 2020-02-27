I seem to get questions about what exactly I do quite a lot.
Sometimes, I’ll go cover something and someone asks, “Are you the interviewer?” or they wonder, “Do you write the story, too?”
And I don’t blame people for having questions — after all, the media landscape is changing at such a breakneck speed, it’s hard to know what the reporters down the road even do.
To clear up any confusion, I thought I would detail the work I’ve done as a reporter, both here at KPC and in some of my past jobs.
So, let’s start with one story, or article, you’ll see in the paper. If it has my byline on it, I wrote and reported the story from start to finish.
Many times, I will have found the story idea on my own, too, either from making calls, attending public meetings or just driving around and looking at stuff.
I also sometimes have story ideas sent to me, which are my favorite ones to pursue, since I know they’re what our community cares about.
Once I get an idea, it’s off to the races. Usually, I’ll start by making calls to people familiar with the topic I’m covering, whether that be local government, libraries or schools.
So, for example, when I was wondering who was moving into Ligonier’s new neighborhood, one of my first calls went to the builders, to ask that and to chat in general about the development and housing prices.
I usually prefer meeting in person with someone, but that depends on how quick my deadline is. Sometimes, I have an afternoon to start and finish a story, and sometimes, I have two weeks.
Once I have a good footing for what I’m doing, I’ll research some reliable sources for scientific studies or even on Facebook to get a feel for what people think about my topic.
Some more sources I’ll pull include searching people on MyCase, looking up health code violations for restaurants, checking finance databases and pulling nonprofit tax forms on Guidestar.
Then, when I can start to see the shape of a story starting to form, I’ll go out and shoot photos to help tell the story visually.
For a story about school bus drivers, I’ve gone to an elementary school and taken pictures of kiddos running out of school to their driver, showing the relationship these kids have with the adults who take care of them.
Then, once I’ve gathered all of my material, talked to everyone, shot photos and researched, it’s time to sit down and do the hard part, which is putting it all together.
Every reporter has their least favorite part about the process. Mine is transcribing.
Typing out interviews stinks, honestly. I try to make this as easy on myself as possible by taking hand-written notes while I’m interviewing someone, and by using a free online transcriber.
The only interviews I use in my online transcriber are low-stakes without a lot of personal or sensitive information. Those, I transcribe by hand, since I don’t want the possibility of those getting out beyond myself and my source.
Lastly, I write and edit my story.
After finishing, the story will either publish in the weekly The Advance Leader if it’s western Noble County based or in the daily News Sun, either on its own or picked up from a previous weekly paper.
Some other responsibilities I have around the office are to draw up drafts of and coordinate content for The Advance Leader. I also manage The Advance Leader’s Facebook page, along with other editors.
And if you see me out on assignment, be sure to say hi, and pitch me a story or two.
