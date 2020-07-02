LIGONIER — When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Annie Oakley perfumery CEO Renee Gabet knew shortages were coming.
Gabet knew of shortages in personal protective equipment – like masks, gloves and hand sanitizer – because of her daughter, who is a Parkview Noble nurse-practitioner.
Gabet herself said she went to CVS to buy hand sanitizer and found the last bottle. Looking at how it was made, she noticed something.
“I’m looking at the formula, and I’m thinking, ‘we can make this,’” Gabet said.
She already had perfumer’s grade alcohol, which she used to make her Annie Oakley products already.
All that was left to make her own hand sanitizer was to get a jump on securing bottles and caps that were in short supply.
The Annie Oakley hand sanitizer follows federal guidelines for manufacturing it, like having enough alcohol to kill the virus and being unscented.
“The consumers love it, because they can scent it themselves if they want to,” Gabet said.
When she got the product ready to release, Gabet prioritized supplying first responders with hand sanitizer first.
Those who have received it include Ligonier Police, Ligonier Fire and the Noble County Sherriff’s Department. Healthcare workers have also received some of Annie Oakley’s new sanitizer.
Gabet said she’s received thank-you notes from agencies she’s supplied hand sanitizer to.
Not only has making the hand sanitizer helped keep COVID-19 from spreading, Gabet said, but it also prevented some job loss, too.
Annie Oakley had to close its studio’s doors at the beginning of the pandemic, Gabet said, missing out on tourism dollars which usually start flowing in around springtime.
“We just wanted to secure the safety of our employees,” Gabet said.
However, with hand sanitizer sales, Gabet said she didn’t have to lay off any employees.
Website sales and retailer sales of the hand sanitizer have been “fast and furious,” Gabet said.
Those wishing to buy the hand sanitizer can find it online in four different sizes, both liquid and spray, at Annie Oakley’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.