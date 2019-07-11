LIGONIER — Interra Credit Union, Goshen, has hired Lazaro Garcia as the branch manager at its Ligonier office, Joel Richard, Vice President of Retail Operations, announced.
“We are excited to have Lazaro hired to lead the Ligonier team and serve our members there,” Richard said.
“I look forward to building relationships with our members and to be active in the Ligonier community,” Garcia noted.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a major in marketing, from Roosevelt University, Chicago. He lives in Goshen, where he is a lifelong resident.
Interra, headquartered in Goshen, has assets of $1.2 billion. The credit union’s field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, serving more than 81,000 members. Interra operates 15 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall and Noble counties in Indiana and via a suite of robust electronic services at interracu.com.
