LIGONIER — Small steps to development are underway with Ligonier’s redevelopment commission.
At its Wednesday meeting, city engineer Rick Pharis updated the board on a number of updates to trails and smaller projects happening around the city.
Pharis said he received an update on work on the Strawberry Valley Trail. Construction is scheduled to begin by next week, although Pharis said he didn’t know exactly where.
Discussions with Star of the West on where the trail could be placed on or near their property, or if they will donate property for the trail, are still ongoing.
The board also heard updates on new welcome to Ligonier signs, one of which Pharis is trying to place on property that he is trying to find out who owns.
The land is close enough to a state road that INDOT might own it, but Pharis is still calling recorders and others to determine if the city owns it.
“We don’t know whose it is,” Pharis said.
Other signs the city wants to erect already have valid permits.
The RDC also approved a driveway repair for Superior Sample Company on Gerber Street. The city and the company agreed last year to share the cost of fixing it, the total cost of which is $31,333.50.
The city has agreed to pay $15,833.50 of that price.
“We’re still getting a project for a very low cost to the RDC,” Pharis said.
