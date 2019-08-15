LIGONIER — Development of the long-awaited Strawberry Trail is chugging along.
At the Ligonier Redevelopment Commission meeting Wednesday, a tentative bid to work on the trail and make adjustments was awarded.
City Engineer Rick Pharis read a recommendation from Johnathan Moen, also a city engineer, at the meeting, advising the board to award a bid to API.
Moen said in his recommendation that he originally priced the bid at $300,000, and API made an offer of $323,323.
“It was pretty close to Johnathan’s estimate,” Pharis said.
The section of the trail being focused on is the length of it that runs near the Star of the West parking lot and then ties into Martin Street.
“It’s the old riverwalk,” Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn said.
Pharis said he estimated construction would begin on the section within the next couple months. The work crews will be doing will not damage the plants around the trail so much so they can’t recover in the spring.
Hawn said funds for the trail will continue to be paid out with phases of work to be done.
The redevelopment commission also completed two facade grants, one for Boost Mobile and the other for La Michoacana Ice Cream.
Building and Zoning Administrator Earle Franklin presented two bids for the Boost Mobile facade, one for about $53,525 and the other $23,770, both to do roof work on the building.
The commission unanimously approved the $23,770 bid from Greenpro LLC.
The owner of La Michoacana Ice Cream put in a bid Wednesday morning before the meeting to be reimbursed for her new sign in front of her store.
In total, she paid $7,161 in materials, labor and tax for her sign. The commission reimbursed her for $3,580.50.
The redevelopment commission will meet again Sept. 11.
