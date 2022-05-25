Bluegrass jam is Friday
LIGONIER — Shiloh Baptist Church, 709 Johnson Street, will host a Bluegrass Gospel Jam Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in its fellowship hall. Everyone is welcome to the open mic night.
Carry-in finger food will be served. Call Pastor Kimmy or Kathy at 260-221-0003 for more information.
Chamber invites nominations for awards
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual Citizen, Youth and Business of the Year awards. These awards will be presented at the Chamber’s annual luncheon on Tuesday, July 19, at the Ligonier United Methodist Church.
Nominations may be emailed to chamber@ligtel.com or letters can be mailed to P.O. Box 121, Ligonier IN. 46767.
