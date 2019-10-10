Linda Conner
KIMMELL — Linda Ann Conner, age 71, of Kimmell, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at The Maples in Goshen.
She was born on April 20, 1948, the daughter of Robert and Susie (Nash) Reasoner.
On March 23, 1968, she married the love of her life, Jerry Conner.
Linda was a homemaker, an avid gardener and a great cook. Her family was her pride and joy, and they meant everything to her.
She attended Peoples Bible Church in Benton, was a lifetime member of American Huey 369 and a member of Prentiss Chapter #178 of the Eastern Star.
Linda is survived by her husband of 51 1/2 years, Jerry Conner, of Kimmell; a daughter, Erica (Dan) Eames, of Peru, Indiana; four grandchildren, Courtney (Jeremy) Appleton, of Mexico, Indiana, Cody Eames, Chloey Eames, and Casey Eames, of Peru, Indiana; a great-grandson, Conner Appleton, of Mexico, Indiana; and two brothers, Roger (Betty) Reasoner, of New Haven and Ralph Reasoner, of Ligonier.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Reasoner and Susie Wade; a daughter, Laura (Conner) Cunningham; and a sister-in-law, Terri Reasoner.
A funeral service was held in Linda’s honor on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier. Pastor John Randolph officiated.
Burial followed at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell.
Memorials may be given in Linda’s honor to People’s Bible Church Building Fund, 68074 U.S. 33, Goshen, IN 46528.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
Obituary Policy
•
The Advance Leader does not charge for death notices. An extended obituary, which includes survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Steve Garbacz for more information at: sgarbacz@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.