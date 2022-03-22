LIGONIER — The Spring Hearthside Dinner returns May 14 to Stone’s Trace Historic Site after a two-year hiatus. An intimate, hearthside meal will be served at 6 p.m. in the restored tavern built in 1839 by pioneer Richard Stone.
The Towpath Players will provide music as Stone family reenactors serve a representative meal of authentic dishes prepared in the mid-1800s. The menu, subject to change, is sausage croquettes, toasted cheese, fresh-baked bread and herb butter, pea soup, seared salmon with browned butter, lemon ice, deviled egg salad, fricassee of chicken, mashed turnips, asparagus points, cream pie with strawberries, assorted fruits, cheeses and nuts, and coffee.
The dinner is served in courses and lasts several hours. For those with dietary concerns, the ingredient list is available by emailing sweeneyjanet@hotmail.com or by calling 260-856-2666.
Reservations for the eight-course dinner are $50 per person, with seating limited to 20 people. Guests should arrive by 5:45 p.m.; period dress is encouraged but not required. Guests are seated at random to stimulate conversation; those wishing to be seated together should indicate that when they send in their reservations.
Send checks, payable to Stone’s Trace Historical Society, with name, address, phone number, number of guests attending, email address, guests names and the amount enclosed to historical society member Janet Sweeney, 1908 S. C.R. 915W, Cromwell IN 46732.
Receipts are available for charitable contributions.
