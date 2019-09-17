ALBION — The Noble County Public Library board has agreed, by consensus, to use the same surveyor as the town of Avilla for a project creating a dog park and parking lot at the east branch in Avilla.
Director Sandy Petrie told the board that the town is planning to deed a parcel of land to the library for the project, which will add seven to 10 spaces to the parking lot. The board agreed that using the same surveyor as the town would streamline the project.
Petrie noted that the library must own the property in order to maintain it.
The board approved the bills for the month, noting that the after-hours door at the west branch in Cromwell has been re-keyed to allow easier access to patrons using that space.
Board members also approved a resolution for the library’s insurance policy renewals. Petrie said the library pays 95% of employee health insurance premiums, which will increase 6% in 2020, but the expense was well within the budget. The health insurance package increased $127, from $12,272 per year to $12,399 per year.
The workman’s compensation package decreased $174, from $1,727 per year to $1,553 per year. The cyber liability package remained at $399, the same premium as in 2018.
The board conducted a required public hearing on the 2020 budget during the meeting, but no members of the public were present to comment. The board will adopt the budget at the Oct. 10 meeting.
