ALBION — A Ligonier man was jailed Monday afternoon on a warrant charging multiple drug offenses following an investigation by the Noble County Drug Investigation Unit.
Fernando E. Luevano, 21, of the 1300 block of Lincolnway West, has been charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; dealing in a schedule I or II narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; and dealing in marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Noble County police arrested Luevano on the warrant at 12:18 p.m. Monday.
The Noble County Drug Investigation Unit consists of undercover officers with the Ligonier Police Department and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department/the federal Drug Enforcement Agency.
According to court documents filed in the case, between Aug. 1-31, Luevano:
• allegedly sold more than one gram and less than 5 grams of methamphetamine;
• allegedly sold pills that have been listed as a Schedule I or II narcotic drug;
• allegedly sold marijuana.
All of the alleged crimes happened in Ligonier.
During his initial court appearance Wednesday in Noble Circuit Court, Noble County Chief Public Defender Jim Abbs argued in front of senior Judge G. David Laur that Luevano be given a reduced bail from the presumptive $25,000 recommended in the county’s bond schedule. Abbs said Luevano was described as a low-risk offender in the report made by the Noble County Probation Department following his arrest.
“I don’t believe he is a risk to run,” Abbs told the judge.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery argued in favor of the $25,000 bond, citing Luevano’s alleged admittance to using both methamphetamine and heroin recently.
Laur set Luevano’s bond at $15,000, and required him to register with the probation department for monitoring and drug testing if he should make bond.
Luevano said he had just started a new job and was trying to keep it. He also admitted to being behind on his child support. Despite those two factors, Luevano said he planned on hiring his own attorney.
Abbs only represented Luevano in the bond portion of Wednesday’s court appearance.
Laur set Luevano’s next court date for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.
The Noble County Prosecutor’s Office assisted in the investigation.
