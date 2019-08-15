KENDALLVILLE — Finally.
On its sixth attempt, Kendallville's request for $600,000 in funding to revamp the downtown corridor was funded by the Indiana Department of Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The city had unsuccessfully applied for the grant five times before — not getting it funded four times and being disqualified once because the application arrived late — but got it this time around after making a change in grant writers.
Shannon McLeod of Priority Project Resources, who the city hired this spring, has a nearly perfect track record with these types of state grants and that record was validated.
Thursday's grant announcements brought good news to Kendallville, but bad news to Ligonier, which was not funded again for a $480,000 stormwater grant.
In total, 17 rural Hoosier communities were awarded more than $10.5 million in federal grant funding in this cycle. The state distributes Community Development Block Grant funds to rural communities to assist units of local government with various community projects such as: infrastructure improvement, downtown revitalization, public facilities and economic development.
“We’re thrilled to support such a diverse array of projects in cities and towns throughout rural Indiana,” said Jodi Golden, Executive Director of OCRA. “Communities with reliable infrastructure are positioned for growth and an improved quality of life.”
Kendallville was one of three communities funded through the Main Street Revitalization Program this time around, along with the city of Kirklin, located about 35 miles north of Indianapolis, and the town of Hope, located just northeast of Columbus.
The city's $1.1 million streetscape project will transform the downtown corridor between Rush Street and the railroad tracks. The brunt of the project will include tearing out and fully replacing sidewalks and curbs. The current sidewalks were installed in 1987, the city engineer noted at a past city council meeting.
As part of the project, Kendallville will also upgrade its downtown electrical capacity for festivals and events as well as install decorative lighting, planters, benches and other features.
Once the project is completed, the city then also intends to mill and repave Main Street, maintenance work that the city has been holding off on while waiting for the streetscape project to come through.
With the money in place, the expectation is that downtown Kendallville will be a construction zone once the weather turns in 2020.
The city is expected to rapidly put the project out for bids and get a contractor lined up for next year's construction season. Once a contractor is selected, the city and construction firm will develop plans on how the project will advance and how access will be maintained for downtown businesses.
The $600,000 grant will pay for a little more than half of the project, with the remainder being covered by $160,000 in available funds from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission; a $300,000 loan by the redevelopment commission, which will be backed by city's tax-increment financing revenue; and $45,000 provided by the Community Foundation of Noble County.
As for Ligonier, the west-side city is once again on the outside looking in, as its stormwater project was not funded for the third time in a row.
Ligonier was seeking $480,000 to continue stormwater and sewer separation work in the city. By creating separate inlets and lines for stormwater, the city is aiming to reduce the amount of clear water being sent to and treated at the wastewater treatment plant.
Reducing the in flow would reduce the city's cost, since Ligonier would not be wasting energy and chemicals treating generally clean rain water.
This time around, OCRA chose to only fund two stormwater projects, each for $600,000.
In other categories, OCRA funded three public facilities grants and nine wastewater drinking water program applications.
