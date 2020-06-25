LIGONIER — It’s been a long time since adults could run the bases at Kenney Park.
But now, that’s about to change. Ligonier Park Director Travis Brimhall is working to try to bring an adult softball league back to the city.
He’s been in talks with Butch Lehman of Topeka softball to try to restore the program to what it was almost 20 years ago.
Brimhall himself played softball last in 2002 when he was right out of high school.
“When I was a kid, this place was always busy,” Brimhall said. “I was told that these diamonds were built for the state softball finals when they first put up here, so it got used quite a bit.”
And after working on the ball fields in Kenney Park since he came into his director position a year ago, they’re ready for both youth and adult sports.
The lights at the diamonds still work, too, Brimhall said.
The goal is to have adult softball after July 4 when the state reaches its final stage of reopening after its COVID-19 shutdown.
For the past few weeks, Kenney Park has hosted youth sports at its ball diamonds, and Brimhall had instituted new rules to keep the virus from spreading at games.
Only three kids are allowed in the dugouts at once, and the rest line up from the dugout to the backstop. Bleachers are used for kids playing offense, and parents can set up to watch further down the fence.
“That’s the main thing is you want to get people out, but you want people to stay safe as well,” Brimhall said.
To encourage more kids to get out and play safely, Brimhall has also unlocked the ball fields for the season, so those wanting to practice can do so on their own time.
