LIGONIER — West Noble Middle School has announced its sixth grade Students of the Month for November.
Students selected with their subjects and teachers are Braden Streikus, language arts-Edington; Reagan Eash, science, Emmert; Caleb Hill, science, Younce; Ayden Brimhall, math, T. Steele; Diego Ruvalcaba, math, S. Steele; Allison Bloss, social studies, Showalter; Michael Zorn, social studies, Hagen; and Ilse Soria, virtual math, Steele.
Not pictured are Diego Rosales, language arts, Miller; and Conner Jett, hard worker, Tomlinson.
