Bluegrass musicians gather to jam
LIGONIER — The Shiloh Baptist Church, 709 Johnson St., will host a Bluegrass Gospel Jam Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall. Everyone is welcome to the open-mic night.
Carry-in finger food will be served. Call Pastor Jimmy or Kathy at 260-221-0003 for information.
