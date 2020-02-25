ALBION — Prosecutors have filed Level 1 felony child molesting charges against a man currently in prison for incidents alleged to have occurred in Cromwell mobile home in 2017.
Timothy Wicker, 36, who is currently incarcerated at a prison in Branchville, is charged with Level 1 and Level 4 felony counts of child molesting.
According to court documents, the alleged abuse took place between March 2017 and July 2017.
The Noble County Sheriff's Department received a reporting of child molesting in March 2019 in which a then 9-year-old female said she was abused by Wicker.
The victim was transported to the Child Protection Center of Ross County, Ohio, for a forensic interview. During the interview, the girl told investigators that Wicker had allegedly engaged in sexual activity with her multiple times in a mobile home in the Stone Ridge Estates mobile home park.
The victim recounted incidents where Wicker allegedly made her inappropriately touch him as well as incidents where he penetrated her with his fingers, according to court documents.
At the time of the incidents, the victim was approximately 7 years old.
Police determined that Wicker had lived at the residence described the girl from March 3, 2017, to July 25, 2017.
A Level 1 felony is punishable by 20-40 years in prison, while a Level 4 felony carries potential penalties of two to 12 years, if convicted.
