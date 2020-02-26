ALBION — A Cromwell man pleading guilty to a high-level meth dealing charge Tuesday, after being charged distributing large amounts of the drug.
Joshua D. Burchett, 31, of the 2200 block of North C.R. 800W, pleaded guilty to a Level 2 felony charge of dealing methamphetamine in Noble Superior Court 1.
That charge carries a potential sentencing range of 10-30 years in prison at sentencing, which is set for March 24.
According to an undercover operative with the sheriff’s department, informants allegedly made several controlled buys of crystal methamphetamine from Burchett in an investigation which began in August.
“One of the buys was more than 10 grams,” the deputy said. “That’s a significant amount.”
A typical hit of methamphetamine is a quarter of a gram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.