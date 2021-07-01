Rec Center to host July vaccine clinic
LIGONIER — The Noble County Health Department will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday, July 19, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ligonier Recreation Center, 520 W. Union St.
Anyone age 12 and older may receive a free vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine, requiring two injections, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine, requiring one injection, will be available.
Registered and walk-in patients are welcome. Register by calling 211 or visit www.ourshot.in.gov. No identification is needed.
