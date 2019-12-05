LIGONIER — The Ligonier United Methodist Church will present “A Night in Bethlehem” on Sunday, Dec. 15, at The Crosswalk, 466 Townline Road. Admission is free.
Pageant performances depicting the story of the Messiah are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The cast of more than 100 is in costumes made by church members. The cast includes Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, a high priest, shepherds, angels and wise men.
“The Marketplace” with its sights, sounds, smells and tastes, will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring a live donkey and wooly lambs under the care of their shepherds. Roman soldiers will greet visitors and register them for the census before entering Bethlehem’s gate. Visitors will interact with the townspeople of Bethlehem, make an ornament and smell the gifts of the Magi.
