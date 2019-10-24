LIGONIER — Hours are set and decorations are up for the spookiest day of the year next Thursday.
Both Ligonier and Cromwell have set trick-or-treating hours to 5-7 p.m. on Halloween.
Cromwell chose these hours because it’s still after work for most parents, but it’s also not too dark out, Cromwell Clerk-Treasurer Kayla Pauley said.
Ligonier has the same rationale, with Chief of Police Bryan Shearer putting an emphasis on safety.
“There will be plenty of officers on patrol,” he said.
One of the biggest safety factors on Halloween is the sun going down, making it hard to see kids walking around neighborhoods.
“Daylight shouldn’t be an issue, but as it gets later, kids should stay in groups and stay together and wear either lights and/or bright clothing,” Shearer said.
Both Cromwell and Ligonier also have alternatives to regular trick-or-treating on Halloween, too.
Ligonier United Methodist Church will have its annual trunk-or-treat on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 5-7:30 p.m. Those who come out can get a free sloppy joe, too.
Cromwell will also be hosting its Halloween parade on Saturday, Oct. 26. Line up is at the old Wysong lot at 4:30 p.m., and the parade begins at 4:45 p.m.
Adults and kids alike can dress up for the parade’s costume contest. Every kid who walks in the parade will get a free bag of candy, as well.
After the parade, kids can go to the Cromwell branch of the Noble County Public Library for a party, which is hosted by the town’s park board.
Still, though trick-or-treating is mostly during the daytime and alternatives are available, Shearer encourages people who see something fishy happening to report it.
In fact, according to data compiled by Safe Kids Worldwide, twice as many kids are killed by being hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year.
Some tips Safe Kids recommends are:
Wear reflective tape, bring a glow stick or carry a flashlight
Be extra careful when crossing the street or someone’s driveway
Always use a sidewalk when it’s available, and if it’s not, walk on the far left side of the road
Parents should walk with kids who are under 12 years old
Don’t look at your phone while driving, or better yet, try not to drive at all during trick-or-treat hours
Also, since Halloween is as popular among adults as it is kids, Safe Kids recommends being extra vigilant with who is drinking at Halloween parties and who is driving whom.
Drinking on Halloween is especially pertinent, since 52% of car accidents resulting in death that day result from alcohol.
