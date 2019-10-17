LIGONIER — It was chilly, but the sky was clear, and the wind whipped through the trees — a picturesque fall day.
Though not all of the leaves have changed yet, a tiny Autumn Blaze maple tree with sparse leaves in Kenney Park has already changed to a fiery orange.
It was dedicated to late West Noble coach and teacher Chuck Schlemmer Sunday afternoon, along with a stone that reads “To Coach Schlemmer, for our grateful memories here and far beyond.”
Friends, family and former runners of Schlemmer’s gathered in front of the tree to listen to others share memories and tell stories about the time they spent with the former coach and nature-lover.
Liz Schlemmer, Chuck’s daughter, said having a tree planted for her dad was a specific way to memorialize his life.
“Dad was crazy about trees,” Liz said. “He’d go and stick his hand on it and stare at it for a second and look up and down.”
Liz’s sister Cait Schlemmer confirmed that, yes, their dad would have loved the tree.
“He would slow down while he was driving and say, ‘Look at that tree over there,’” Cait said.
It made the dedication just a touch more personal.
“While it’s a common way to have a memorial, I know it would have been really special to him, and he would love to see dozens of trees planted for him, I’m sure,” Liz said.
And after storms took down some trees in Kenney Park earlier this year, Chuck’s wife Cyndi Schlemmer said this is a great thing.
“In spring, when a bunch of the trees came down, he was really broken hearted about that, so I think this is special that there’s a new tree that’s going to start growing here,” Cyndi said.
To pay for the tree and stone, some former Charger runners pitched in, many of who were at the dedication Sunday afternoon.
Ligonier Parks Director Travis Brimhall is one of those former runners. He distinctly remembers practices that happened right where the tree is now planted.
“We used to run right through here when we were younger. This is where we stretched,” Brimhall said. “I tried to put it straight-on, so if you pulled into the park, and then you’re standing behind the tree, you’re looking at the pavilion that we spent all the time in.”
The students on his team weren’t the only people who ran in Kenney Park with him. West Noble Primary Principal Brian Shepherd said he started running with Chuck, whom he calls coach, when he first came to Ligonier in 1991.
“When I first came to town, I couldn’t believe how nice (Kenney Park) was,” Shepherd said. “Not many towns the size of Ligonier have a mile loop where you’re not going to fight traffic.”
When Shepherd returned to the park for Chuck’s memorial dedication, he reflected on what all that running — 20,000 miles that they did together, in fact — was about.
“I think that’s what made him a really good coach and a mentor is he cared about your running, but he cared more what kind of person you were going to turn out to be,” Shepherd said. “You knew that he cared.”
The maple tree should grow to be 70 feet tall with a canopy 40 feet around.
