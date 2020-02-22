KIMMELL — One person was killed late Friday in a car vs. pedestrian collision on U.S. 33.
The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. on U.S. 33 near Albion Road, located just north of Kimmell.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department released no details about what happened in the incident, who was involved or who was killed as of Saturday evening.
“The crash is still under investigation at this time and we are not releasing any names until I make sure the victim’s family has been notified,” Sheriff Max Weber said Saturday morning.
Weber said the department would likely have information compiled for release by Monday.
