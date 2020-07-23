CROMWELL — Residents in Cromwell will pay more for water in the future as the town council approved a 25% increase in water rates.
The council passed the ordinance Tuesday night after a public hearing took place. The ordinance, introduced in June, was developed with the advice of Baker Tilly to determine increases at all levels in the rate structure.
At the public hearing, town officials said the rate increase is for water bills only at this time. A town resident asked how the additional money will be spent.
Water manager Josh Koontz of Astbury said the water system suffers from aging and deferred maintenance issues. The water tower is due for cleaning, inspection and paining. The water plant is 20 years old and the town’s water mains are 25 years old and older. Mains currently carry comingled wastewater and storm water, but should be separated, Koontz said.
Koontz said the water meters are 20 to 40 years old and no longer accurate. He said the state may require municipalities to track and document water losses in the future.
Council president Jerry Pauley said the town will seek grants whenever possible to help with costs.
Former council member DeVon Miller said during the hearing that the town is “playing catch-up” with the large rate increase now because the town didn’t raise rates in increments in the past. He urged council to act now to keep the town’s water system in compliance with state regulations, or residents would be forced to use bottled water.
In other business, clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley said CSX will be repairing railroad crossings in and near Cromwell the week of Aug. 16, weather permitting. The affected crossings are C.R.900 W, Jefferson Street (S.R. 5), C.R 1025 W and C.R. 1200 W.
Town marshal Mike Hatfield told the council that solicitors going door-to-door have led to some nuisance complaints about over-aggressive sales representatives who returned to the same homes repeatedly or knocked on doors late in the evening.
Hatfield said requiring solicitors to get a permit at the town hall would provide basic identification information in case of complaints.
Council member Cheryl Watts said residents have the choice of answering their doors or ignoring sales representatives. Town Attorney Jay Rigdon agreed, adding that creating rules to ban soliciting could have unintended consequences, such as stopping the Girl Scouts from selling cookies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.