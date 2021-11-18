CROMWELL — The Cromwell town council got its ducks in a row Tuesday night for its second application for an Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs grant for its sorely needed water system rehabilitation project. The application is due by Dec. 17.
In the required public hearing, council president Jerry Pauley said the project is a “top priority” for the town of 575 residents, and the grant is crucial in making water service available and affordable.
Pauley said town residents are supportive of the project, but worried about the rate increases.
“Please write letters (of support),” said Dave Gee of Region 3A during his review of the town’s project.
Cromwell aims to upgrade its aging water system to provide service to the town for another 20 years. Components of the estimated $2.8 million project are upgrades and improvements to the existing water treatment plant; improvements on Well 3 and Well 4; rehabilitation of the 1974 elevated water tower; replacement of five fire hydrants; and water meter replacements for 180 households and five large meters.
Gee, the director of technical services at Region 3A, reviewed the application scoring system. He noted that Cromwell has a score of 93.86 for its community distress factor. The formula includes data on the number of town residents living below the poverty line, number of residents with low-to-moderate incomes, median income, number of vacant homes, and the unemployment rate for residents.
During the hearing, resident Devon Miller asked whether Cromwell leaders were planning to “put back” some funds for future utilities improvements. Pauley said the town is working with BakerTilly on a rate structure, a process that will be influenced by the outcome of the OCRA grant application.
After the 15-minute hearing closed, council members Pauley, Tiffanie Gudakunst and Cheryl Watts gave the green light to resolutions authorizing the OCRA application, duplication of benefits, an ordinance for a future waterworks bond approval, an engagement letter for BakerTilly and authorization for Pauley to sign grant documents on behalf of the town.
In other business, town attorney Jay Rigdon introduced Noble County planner Teresa Tackett, who outlined the benefits for Cromwell if the town chooses to come under the county’s planning jurisdiction.
Rigdon said all small towns face the issue of increasingly complex development regulations and have difficulty recruiting residents to sit on the town’s plan commission or board of zoning appeals. A merger with county planning would still allow Cromwell to have input into planning and zoning, but the town can draw on the county’s staff and resources for the best decisions.
Tackett said Cromwell can benefit from the county’s clear ordinances, new comprehensive master plan and easy permit processes. The town could appoint a board member to sit on the plan commission and encouraged the council to have a conversation with the Sparta Township advisory board about the partnership.
She left a copy of the comprehensive plan with council members and said the county’s website has a wealth of information about planning issues.
Rigdon will prepare a draft ordinance for the merger for the council to consider at the Dec. 21 meeting.
Council member Cheryl Watts reported that more than 20 youth from the Stone’s Hill Church painted a majority of the town’s fire hydrants in October as a community service project.
Cromwell’s Christmas tree lighting festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. Gudakunst said clog dancers will perform and several vendors may be on hand.
