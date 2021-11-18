Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.