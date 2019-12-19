LIGONIER — Some men’s most cherished childhood memories are of going to the ball game with their dad, looking up to him as a role model and friend.
But, for some younger boys at West Noble, there’s no male role model at home.
That’s where West Noble Primary’s guys night out program comes in.
About five or six years ago, kindergarten teacher Robert Martin got the idea to do something nice for the kids around Christmas, where the male staff would take boys out and get a Christmas present and something to eat.
There’s not a lot of male staff at West Noble Primary — just Martin, teacher Tyler Alles, Principal Brian Shepherd and School Resource Officer Jason Shearer — but there are a lot of boys who need a grown-up to show them the ropes.
“From there, it’s turned into applying for grants,” Alles said.
In fact, Alles wrote the most recent grant that awarded the school $500 from Noble REMC. Getting money like that, including funds from other donors, lets them do more rounds of guys night out.
Previously, the staff have taken boys to things like basketball games and movies, and they always try to have a meal with them.
It’s not just bonding, either — much of the time spent together is meant to be modeling behavior for the boys.
“Some of these kids have never been to the movie theater, so we’re showing them how to act at the movie theater,” Alles said.
Things like how to sit quietly and pick up after yourself are one thing to learn at school, but knowing how to do them in public sometimes requires someone to model it for you.
And that modeling is having a big effect on classroom behavior, Alles said. He asked teachers to take note of the boys’ actions after they had been on a guys night out.
“They’re behaving better in their classrooms,” Alles said. “They’re more willing to help out their classmates.”
From seeing the good the program is doing at West Noble Primary, Alles was excited to see they received the grant, to say the least.
“We were thrilled,” he said. “Obviously, the kids are ecstatic also.”
That $500 will go towards about two outings, depending on what they decide to do.
Since this program has sprung up, girls at the primary school also get their own girls night out, too.
The $500 grant was part of Noble REMC’s Operation Round Up program, which lets its employees round up their bills every month to benefit programs like this one.
Other beneficiaries of the $11,500 raised included churches, food banks and other schools.
The next guys night out outing is this Thursday to Walmart and out to eat.
