LIGONIER — The Ligonier United Methodist Church will present an immersive experience of Bethlehem’s marketplace Sunday afternoon and evening at its Cross Walk facility, 466 Townline Road. The event is free for the whole family.
“A Night in Bethlehem” will offer two live pageant performances of the Nativity at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. with the marketplace experience between them. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
Congregational member Jennifer Stohlman founded and presented the first marketplace program in 2018 at the Ligonier church after seeing a similar immersive program at a Berne church.
“I visited, and thought it could work in Ligonier’s buildings,” she said.
The Ligonier United Methodist Church has two buildings, the original church building, called The Mount, for traditional worship services and a newer building, called the Cross Walk, for contemporary worship services and multi-purpose use.
Stohlman said she and others began planning for the 2018 performance in October and evaluated the event after the performances to learn what succeeded and what needed improvement. The discussion uncovered two surprises. The event drew 400 to 500 guests in 2018.
“How many people we were able to welcome into our church,” Stohlman said. “It was a dream to provide this ministry.”
The second surprise was how much the congregation members bonded together and were energized by doing this community ministry.
Stohlman said the second Nativity pageant performance was added this year, with a lengthened marketplace sandwiched between them. She estimated there are more than 120 volunteers for the production, filling roles as cast, crew and behind the scenes.
Amy Wechter directs the pageant. Stohlman said the Good Samaritans ladies group is the backbone of the shops in the marketplace, preparing and planning for the activities there. A men’s group in the congregations oversees the set construction.
A temple front has been added to this year’s set construction in addition to the Bethlehem City Gate and the inn.
Stohlman said the pageant features a written script, a lot of music, narrations and lines spoken by the cast. Live animals including a donkey, mule and a flock of sheep and goats with their shepherds will make appearances.
Cast members will interact with visitors, who are “travelers” coming to Bethlehem for the Roman census. Characters include the Holy Family, an innkeeper, a high priest, Roman centurion, tax collectors and beggars. Roman soldiers will register the travelers, who will receive coins for the shops. There they can enjoy fruits and nuts common in biblical times, such as dates and figs.
“They can see spices and herbs from biblical times, too,” Stohlman said. The gifts from the Magi, or wise men, included gold, frankincense and myrrh.
The shops include textiles, pottery and the local scribe, where travelers can learn to write in Hebrew.
