LIGONIER — Short, sweet and to the point.
That’s usually how the West Noble school board conducts business, and Tuesday night was no exception.
That succinctness showed in the board’s approval of Joe Saggars to replace former board member Josh Vargas.
Superintendent Galen Mast opened the meeting with the topic at hand, stating that Vargas left about a month ago, and the board had 30 days to replace him.
He then gave the board the choice between “candidate A and candidate B” and asked them to vote. Candidate A, who turned out to be Saggars, received a unanimous vote.
Saggars was then sworn in right after the vote and said a few words about himself. He then sat at the board table and got to work reviewing agenda items.
The new board member has four children who currently attend West Noble. Both he and his wife Jessica graduated from West Noble, as he said he was “born and raised” in the area.
“Thank you for the opportunity to serve the community,” Saggars said.
Since Treasurer Barbara Fought wasn’t at Tuesday’s meeting, approval of buying a new bus was tabled until later.
The board still approved other business, however. Textbook costs per trimester for new books were approved, and the calendar for the 2020-21 school year passed a vote, as well.
“It’s nice, we get calls almost pretty early from parents wanting to plan vacations and those kinds of things,” Mast said about the schedule.
President Travis Stohlman confirmed with Mast that the teacher’s union was on board with the new schedule.
The board also discussed possible new classes to be added next school year. The courses will only be offered if they are filled with students.
The offerings presented to the board were:
- Human and social services
- Education Professions I
- Administrative and office management
- Sports and entertainment marketing
- Topics in history
- Student media: newspaper and yearbook
- Criminal Justice I
- Technical communications
The additional courses, with the exception of topics in history, are meant to help fulfill the Career and Technical Education requirement in the state’s high school graduation pathways.
The board will vote on them at the next meeting.
A personnel agenda also met approval, with Hannah Pawlicki and Angela Estep taking maternity leave, three new classified staff hired and two musical accompanists noted.
Laurie Carr will work both in middle school food service and as a bus monitor. Hailey Denton will be a high school second shift custodian. Stacey DeLong will be an elementary instructional assistant.
The two accompanists approved were both rehires. They are Justin Lortie and Julianna Price.
