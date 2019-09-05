LIGONIER — With tax sale properties listed, one property in Ligonier stands out among the rest.
The property, located at 911 Gerber St., owes a total of $24,837.49 in back taxes, and according to public records, has owed at least $12,000 since 2015.
The property is listed in the tax sale as a light industrial building on 5.2 acres.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the property itself appears in disrepair, with stone siding in need of power-washing, bushes grown up over windows and a fist-sized hole in the glass of one of the windows.
A light blue older pickup truck with a rusty yellow plow on the front was parked near the building, next to a wooden trailer and a smaller blue boat.
The stone above the front door has “Sprunger Bros.” carved into it, suggesting the building could have historically been home to the Topeka-based Sprunger Brothers power tools, founded in 1946, according to historical documents.
A sign posted on the door reads “Applications accepted at Pro Resources 441 W. North St. Kendallville 260-347-9761.”
Ligonier city officials did not have information about the owner, Roger L. Beiler, beyond what is already stated in public documents. He is listed as a resident of Ligonier.
Beiler has owned the property since 2009, but the only name listed as making payments in documents is an R. Reyes.
Some payments have been made in the recent past, including $19,592.14 in 2015, $9,000 in 2017 and $10,000 in 2018. It appears the property was current on taxes in 2015, but hasn’t been since. It first appeared in the tax sale last year, but no one purchased a lien on the property.
Someone representing the property has previously approached city officials in regards to a $6,000 delinquent water bill, which Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel confirmed payments were being made on.
At this time, it is not known if the building is operational or who uses it.
Beiler will have until right before the tax sale to pay his delinquent fees to take his property off the sale list.
The tax sale is 10 a.m. Oct. 18 at the Noble County south complex, 2090 N. S.R. 9, Albion.
