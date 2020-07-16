LIGONIER — It’s well known that being outside quells the spread of disease, and health experts have said the same of COVID-19’s spread.
So, when looking ahead to schools reopening this fall, West Noble Primary may have a way to keep kids engaged and learning while distancing them at the same time.
For the past two years, the Primary has taught some classes in its forest school program. In this, kids go outside with teachers and learn through “purposeful play,” West Noble Primary Principal Brian Shepherd said.
That outdoor learning opportunity is looking smart to Shepherd right now.
“We’re going to utilize it as much as possible,” Shepherd said.
Kids in forest school at West Noble not only learn about nature by finding things like bugs and snakeskins, but they also learn observational skills and keep good journaling habits.
Also, getting energy out of young kids is a plus.
“I think it’s good to get kids out and about,” Shepherd said.
Traditionally, students had forest school at West Noble Primary twice a month. However, with new reopening guidelines, Shepherd doesn’t know how the outdoor schedule will work.
“That’s going to be all up in the air,” Shepherd said.
Things to factor in when making forest school happen are bathrooms and cleaning them, plus whether to transport kids to the school’s woods on U.S. 33, how many routes they would need to run to maintain social distancing and having to sanitize buses after.
West Noble released its plan for reopening school this week. The Primary school’s plan doesn’t detail specifically how forest school will run.
