LIGONIER — Plan to save a little money on Valentine’s Day for Feb. 15 when the Winter Warm-Up Sale comes back to Ligonier.
More than 30 vendors will be set up in the gym at the Ligonier Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for the sale.
Funds raised from the sale go to a good cause, too, benefitting local youth activities.
Vendors mainly consist of individuals selling crafts, baked goods and handmade products. Relay for Life, Burnworth-Zollars and Turning Point Coffee Company will also have booths at the sale.
Sale-goers can grab a bite to eat, too, and buy breakfast and lunch at the Recreation Center.
