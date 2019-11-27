LIGONIER — Ligonier’s common council is gearing up to welcome new people and make sure everyone who already lives there is accounted for.
At its Monday evening meeting, the council approved an agreement between them and the Noble County commissioners to build on land near Fashion Farm.
The land, just south of Lincolnway W, will be the new home for an eight-foot tall, ten-foot long Ligonier sign, complete with an image of the clock in Triangle Park.
Rick Pharis, the city’s engineer, said the commissioners will let Ligonier do maintenance around the sign, like mow the grass.
“The county’s fine with letting us do that,” Pharis said.
The agreement passed unanimously.
The council also passed a resolution to create a Complete Count Committee to aid with census counts next year.
The committee is not necessarily comprised of census-takers, though people on the committee would not be prevented from working as a taker.
Instead, these committee members represent different sections of life in Ligonier and plan on working together to get the people they know in their corner of town to participate in the census.
Susanne Hogan, the Indiana Partnership Specialist for the census bureau, came to the meeting to answer questions and emphasize how important it is for Ligonier to get as many responses as possible.
Based on Ligonier’s 2000 and 2010 census counts and random annual surveys called American community surveys, Hogan said the city’s count is projected to be 25.4% under the number of people who actually live there.
And with Indiana valuing each undercounted person at $2,700 each, Ligonier alone could stand to miss out on $2.4 million it would earn from counting everyone.
“That’s a pretty significant number,” Hogan said.
Not only is the committee’s job to note how different people are most likely to respond, but also to find out how to reach “historically undercounted” populations, too.
“Children under five are terribly undercounted but receive a great deal of services because of complex living arrangements, and no one is accounting for them,” Hogan said, and pointed out that veterans, seniors and snowbirds also tend to be undercounted.
Mayor Patty Fisel appointed five people to serve on the Complete Count committee:
- Brian Hite, representing industry
- Julie Bell, representing the council
- Joan Cripe, representing healthcare
- Jason Shearer, representing the schools
- Chris Shearer, representing the schools
Hogan also said the committee should be encouraging people to be census takers.
“That way, number one, you have an income coming to your community, but you also don’t have strangers in the community doing these counts, or you’re, in fact, having neighbors helping neighbors get this done,” Hogan said.
Census numbers will be especially important for Indiana this year. Just like every year, census numbers will be factored into educational and healthcare funding, plus road projects, but they will also be instrumental in getting a Congressional seat back that Indiana lost previously.
In other business, Parks Director Travis Brimhall said paving projects in Kenney Park are done, and a new men’s hot tub is coming this week.
Council member Kelly Ware asked people to keep the areas in front of mailboxes free of piles of leaves so postal workers can deliver mail.
Fisel noted, too, that a city employee chatted with her about how much they enjoy their job.
“It’s always nice when I have employees stop me at the grocery store and tell me how much they love working for Ligonier and how much they enjoy doing their job,” Fisel said. “It’s a great reflection on you guys.”
The next council meeting is Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. New council members will be sworn in at 6:30 before the meeting starts.
