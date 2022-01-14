(Editor’s Note: This story is being rerun with corrections after an earlier version printed in Thursday’s News Sun incorrectly stated the change had been approved.)
LIGONIER — West Noble’s proposal to move from a trimester to a semester schedule remains uncertain after a school board vote ended in a tie on Monday night. A story in Thursday’s News-Sun erroneously reported that the semester schedule was approved.
Board members split 3-3 in a hand vote, then moved on to other agenda items without further comment. The hand vote wasn’t entirely visible from the audience seating.
Board president Joe Hutsell made the motion to adopt the semester schedule, which was seconded by Joe Saggars.
Hutsell, Saggars and John Schwartz voted for the semester schedule. Todd Moore, David Peterson and Travis Stohlman voted against the semester schedule. Paul Fought was absent.
Board members did not say whether the issue will be on a future meeting agenda, since the vote ended in a tie, or if the issue is now dead.
Superintendent Galen Mast had recommended a return to a semester schedule with the support of high school principal Amanda Nine. The semester schedule would bring West Noble in line with nearby Pathways Career & Technical Cooperative at Wawasee High School in Syracuse, which works together with Fairfield High School, West Noble and other schools to provide trades education.
Wawasee and Fairfield are both on a semester schedule.
“If we stay on trimesters, we are out there on our own,” Nine said.
West Noble sends 65 students to Pathways CTE Cooperative in a variety of programs.
West Noble has 15 students who attend vocational programs at Impact Institute in Kendallville, which is noted for its high-quality trades certifications.
Nine also said dual-credit college courses for high school students will be affected because colleges and universities are on a semester schedule.
West Noble will not have dual-credit teachers for the 2022-23 school year, Nine said, so dual-credit instruction will come from university professors. The dual-credit process will be easier to coordinate if the semesters end at the same time.
Nine said a semester schedule for graduation pathways will offer a principal course, followed by two concentrator classes in the same subject area to keep students on track for graduation.
Mast said he was an advocate for shorter class periods that meet more often, noting that “kids are different now” in their ability to stay focused in longer classes.
Board members approved the purchase of four new buses, three full-size buses and one yellow 14-passenger minibus with flashing lights and stop arm for street pickups. Transportation & Safety Director Brandon Chordas said four buses will be traded in, including a white activity bus at the end of its life.
Joe Hutsell was reelected as board president. John Schwartz is vice president and David Peterson is secretary.
Treasurer Barbara Fought took the board through a cash-flow review, noting the the Educational Fund had 3% remaining in its budget at the end of the year. The Operations Fund budget had 11% remaining, primarily due to projects that were not completed before the end of 2021.
Both funds ended 2021 in the black. Fought said Education Fund revenue surpassed expenses by $82,000 and the Operations Fund’s revenue-over-expenses was $68,000.
The board submitted their annual conflict of interest forms and made several annual appointments for 2022.
Barbara Fought was reappointed as corporation treasurer and recording secretary, with Christine Sprague as deputy secretary.
Board member Dave Peterson will be the board’s liaison to the West Noble High School Athletic Council.
Travis Stohlman will be the district’s liaison to the Indiana School Board Association’s legislative committee. Jack Birch was appointed as school attorney.
All board members will serve as the district’s board of finance, which must have its annual meeting by Jan. 31.
The board approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Brian Shepherd, middle school sixth grade girl basketball coach, effective Jan. 4; and Ashley Croninger, middle school sixth grade girls basketball coach, effective Jan. 4.
Classified: Patti Seman, supplemental special needs driver, effective Jan. 11; Gregory Eash and David Gwaltney, part-time custodians, four hours per day at $13 per hour at the high school.
Service agreement: Dale Marano, high school homebound tutor, $32.50 per hour.
Other positions: Waylon Richardson, high school assistant boys baseball coach; Gary Groves, high school assistant girls softball coach; Dale Marano, John Marano and Mike Engler, 1/3 winter athletic directors; Alayna Fulkerson, middle school eighth grade girls basketball coach; Aric Mast, middle school seventh grade girls basketball coach; Greg Riegseccker, middle school sixth grade girls basketball coach; Julie Replogle, Courtney Miller and Alexis Baker, middle school gymnastics co-coaches; Dakota Thompson, middle school assistant wrestling coach; Ethan Christen, middle school eighth grade boys basketball coach; Garrett Roehling, middle school seventh grade boys basketball coach; and Brockton Miller and Lucas Deck, middle school sixth grade boys basketball co-coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.