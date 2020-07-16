LIGONIER — As some see COVID-19’s economic downturn slowing up, one person in Noble County is forecasting a sunny outlook for Ligonier.
However, collaboration with the rest of the county could help the west-side city make that a reality said, Gary Gatman, executive director of the Noble County Economic Development Corporation.
Monday night was the first time Gatman had spoke to the council since taking his position.
There, he briefed council members on how they can help grow Noble County and ensure Ligonier’s prosperity at the same time.
First, Gatman said the entire county is in a “rebound” stage from COVID-19, including Ligonier’s industry.
“There are hiring signs starting to show up across the industrial park again,” Gatman said.
Aside from visual cues, jobs numbers show progress, too.
Gatman said in a survey the EDC took of COVID-19’s impact on local businesses, manufacturers, including “many” from Ligonier, documented 3,000 layoffs, but only nine were permanent.
“So when they lay people off, they fully anticipated bringing them all back, and as many of you know, that is happening now,” Gatman said.
To continue that job growth and maintain a good quality of life, Gatman said there are four ways Ligonier can help the rest of the county grow.
Retaining and attracting businesses, supporting small businesses, collaborating with partners and infrastructure development are crucial, Gatman said, in guaranteeing that Noble County grows.
Those 3,000 temporary layoffs come into play when talking about business retention in the county, Gatman said.
That short-term problem could have a long-term effect, like how businesses have told him they now have to cut training budgets to be able to pay employees but compensate for revenue loss.
Federal CARES act money that Noble County received to help with the COVID-19 pandemic is “perfectly timed,” Gatman said, and could go to helping those businesses get training budgets back.
Supporting small businesses was on Gatman’s agenda in Ligonier, he said. He’ll be at the Ligonier Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday to talk about small business needs, especially amid the pandemic.
“They’re the ones who are going to be the most damaged by what has happened,” Gatman said.
Those supports should happen in tandem with partners, like the Noble County Visitor’s Bureau and the EDC, Gatman said.
Doing that can save time and increase efficiency in trying to promote growth county-wide, he said.
Ligonier Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn thanked Gatman for his support of the Strawberry Valley trail project as an enhancer of the city’s quality of life.
Mayor Patty Fisel thanked Gatman for speaking, and noted that she is always willing to work with the EDC.
“What a refresher in the relationship,” Fisel said.
In other business, the council approved a 2.5% salary increase for city employees to go into the budget for next year.
The raise follows the city’s comprehensive plan.
Department heads also are preparing for what they can do when the Indiana Department of Transportation closes Cavin Street on July 27 to repair a viaduct.
Wastewater Facility Manager Kenny Sprague said he would use that time to maintain sewer pipes that wouldn’t be used while construction is happening. City Engineer Rick Pharis said he would use that time to service pipes, too.
