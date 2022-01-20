LIGONIER — LigTel will expand its operations with a new 6,500-square-foot, two-story addition to its existing building in downtown Ligonier. CEO Randy Mead made the announcement Tuesday to a gathering of Ligonier Chamber of Commerce members.
The new addition, to be built next to the existing building on Cavin Street, will house customer service and the accounting department, and add office space and a conference room on the first floor. The second floor will have a room for employee training and meetings and educational classes for customers on how to use LigTel’s internet services.
Mead said the new building will be completed in March 2023, unless steel supply issues arise. The existing building will be remodeled in 2023 or 2024.
LigTel bought the property next to its location, demolishing a laundromat, car wash and home to clear the space for the new addition.
Mead has been LigTel’s CEO for five years. He gave an overview of what internet speed means for customers who have multiple devices in their homes, and what LigTel is doing to meet customers’ needs.
A calculator app will soon be available on LigTel’s website to help customers figure out what their internet service speed is, and what they need for the number of devices in their homes.
LigTel received a Smart Rural Community designation in 2021, Mead said, with 95% of customers in its telephone exchange with fiber connection of 1G. He said the current rate is 97% and he expects the company to reach 100% fiber connection by the end of 2022.
LigTel bought a building in LaGrange in February 2021 to add a safety net to service interruptions. Mead said the data center “adds redundancy” to LigTel’s operations, providing backup in case of natural or other disasters.
“That building is able to withstand a tornado and maintain service,” Mead said.
LigTel’s mission now is to expand fiber broadband into outlying areas of Noble County such as Merriam, Wolf Lake and Cree Lake. Mead said fiber will be installed in the Rome City-Sylvan Lake area in 2022 and 2023, followed by fiber installation sin LaOtto, Cromwell and Albion.
How fast that rollout happens will depend on LigTel’s success in getting grants from Indiana’s Next Level Broadband funds or the United States Department of Agriculture.
. LigTel could potentially serve 4,000 rural residents in Noble County and small portions of DeKalb and Whitley counties, Mead said.
LigTel will discontinue its television services by September, Mead said. TV customers will be offered a Firestick and upgraded internet speed to make the transistion to streaming. Mead noted that content providers have raised prices enough that the service is no longer profitable.
