LIGONIER — After 18 months, the criminal cases stemming from the March 5, 2018, double homicide in Ligonier have closed.
Although not completely said and done — a restitution hearing for one of the defendants will still need to be held — all three people who were arrested in charged in connection to the deaths of Justin Adams and Amanda Feldstein on that lightly snowy March night have now been sentenced.
Michael J. Johnson, Tiffani Cox and Kyra Frost are all serving time, albeit it in differing places and for differing amounts, for the shooting that was sparked by an attempt to retrieve a purse.
“The victims in these cases will never feel as though they are closed. The loss they have suffered is beyond measure and without end. The recent sentencing was one step along a life-long journey for them. It has been an honor to work with these incredible individuals to offer what help and comfort we can,” Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery said Friday. “There remains Mr. Johnson’s appeal as well as Ms. Cox serving a sentence that includes probation and Ms. Frost completing community corrections and probation. We will continue to monitor these cases for many years to come.”
In case you’ve missed part or all of what’s transpired over the last 18 months, this recap below will cover everything that’s occurred in the case:
The shooting
A black Prada purse led to two deaths.
Reportedly valued at $10,000, the purse was a gift from Johnson to his girlfriend, Frost. That bag, which was in Johnson’s car the morning of March 5, spurred what occurred later that night.
According to court documents and testimony in court hearings and trial, the case started around midday on March 5, when Tiffani Cox drove up to Ligonier in Johnson’s black Chevrolet Impala.
Cox was in town on business — dealing some drugs for Johnson — but called her friend Amberly Brown to see if they could hang out. Cox picked up Brown and her boyfriend Justin Adams to go to a local store.
While driving around Ligonier and after a puppy threw up on the floor mat inside the car, Cox and Brown chatted about the black Prada purse in the vehicle.
How the purse was removed from the car was a disputed point — whether Cox told Brown she could take it or Brown simply took it was never definitely cleared up — but regardless, it wasn’t in the vehicle when Cox returned to Fort Wayne.
Upon discovering the purse was missing, Johnson reportedly flew into a rage and demanded that they go to Ligonier to retrieve the purse. Johnson and Cox left in his car to return north again. They left without Frost, Johnson’s girlfriend, but she followed them in her red Jeep.
They stopped at a gas station. Cox, frustrated with how Johnson was acting, got out of his car. She said she tried to get a different ride home. But according to testimony she was coerced back in by threats that Frost would contact police and tell them Cox had stolen the purse.
The trio continued in two vehicles up to Ligonier, where Cox called Brown to check on the apartment number. They had made plans earlier in the day to hang out later.
That was fine, Brown said, as long as Cox came alone and didn’t stay the night. It wasn’t Brown’s apartment, after all. The tenant was a friend, Amanda Feldstein, who had rented the place less than 10 days earlier.
The trio stopped again at a Ligonier gas station before heading over to the apartment. When they arrived, they approached the door. Johnson and Frost took positions on either side of the door, out of sight of the peephole.
Cox knocked, the door opened and the trio entered into the apartment.
Everything that happened next happened in less than a minute’s time, according to court testimony.
Johnson stepped inside and pulled out a black handgun with a snakeskin grip, hoisting it into the air and shouting to give him back the purse.
Off to the left of the living room, the bedroom door opened and Adams stepped out. He bolted toward the back door, made it onto the porch, jumped the railing off the patio and got down to the sidewalk below.
He was running away when a shot from Johnson’s gun hit Adams in the back, severing his spine, and piercing his heart and lungs. He tumbled forward, rotating and landing on his back on the sidewalk. His eyes were open to the night sky and the flutter of light snow as he lay on the concrete where he died.
Johnson then turned back inside the apartment. Feldstein, too, had come out of the bedroom. She crouched down, covering her head in the narrow passage between the kitchen counter and a utility closet.
Johnson raised his gun, pointed it at the back of her head and fired. The bullet passed through Feldstein and lodged in the closet wall.
After shooting those two, Johnson turned his pistol toward Brown, who was standing in the kitchen, and fired at her. She hit the ground, but the bullet didn’t hit her. It had missed slightly wide, penetrating the kitchen wall behind her and lodging inside the water heater in the utility closet.
After firing at the three people in the apartment, the trio then fled out the back door, ran past Adams’ body on the sidewalk, and got into their vehicles and drove away.
Brown grabbed her cell phone and ran out of the apartment, dialing 911. In a frantic call with a Noble County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher, she gave them the details about what happened. Within minutes, the first Ligonier Police Department officer arrived at the complex and met Brown.
Brown’s details about what happened and who were involved turned out to be critical to the case. The trio got lost in rural Noble and LaGrange counties, before finally stopping at a gas station in the Middlebury area.
Cox made an attempt to contact police. After convincing the store clerk to let her use the phone, security video showed her hiding it behind her back as Frost came into the convenience store. She ultimately placed the phone on the counter and left before making a call.
After gassing up, the trio got on U.S. 20 to head east and back toward Fort Wayne, with Johnson driving his car followed by Frost and Cox in Frost’s Jeep.
In LaGrange, a town officer had picked up a vehicle description and heard chatter that the suspects in a shooting in Ligonier might have been in Elkhart County. He set up his cruiser on the west side of the town, watching the highway.
In less than 15 minutes, he spotted a black Chevrolet Impala and its male driver inside.
Waiting for Johnson to exit LaGrange, the officer turned on his lights to initiate a traffic stop, but Johnson didn’t stop. Punching the gas, he pushed his Impala to speed in excess of 110 mph, leaving the LaGrange officer in the dust. The officer shut off his lights, hoping it might convince the suspect that he lost his tail.
It worked. After getting close up, he flipped on the light again, re-engaging the chase. Near the Steuben County line, an Indiana State Police trooper spread spiked Stop Sticks across the road, hoping to intercept Johnson’s car. As Johnson sped into the area, his Impala rolled over the sticks, damaging his tires.
Soon after he rolled his car off the road into the front yard of a residence, opened the door and tried to run on foot. The LaGrange officer and his K-9 pursued, successfully capturing Johnson.
Cox and Frost, who were in Frost’s Jeep behind Johnson when the LaGrange officer started the pursuit, instead turned toward Kendallville. Cox was dropped off at Parkview Noble Hospital and told staff there about the shooting.
Frost went to her mother’s house in Kendallville, but she wasn’t home, so she returned to her apartment in Fort Wayne. The next day, Frost was located and arrested.
Legal cases open
Prosecutors charged Johnson with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder and one count of attempted murder. Cox and Frost were both charged with aiding in felony murder and aiding in armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, and the cases got underway.
All three suspects remained in the Noble County Jail without bond as attorneys started to parse through the details of the case.
While in the jail, Johnson reportedly was able to smuggle a note to Frost, with details about what she should say and allegedly asking her to lie to protect him. Frost reported the note to jail staff and her attorney delivered that note prosecutors.
After three months in jail, Noble Superior Court 1 Judge Robert Kirsch agreed to hold a bond hearing for the two women.
At Cox’s hearing, her attorney argued that she should be released on her own recognizance, since Cox had been coerced into the situation and made attempts to assist police soon after the shooting. Prosecutors argued that her extensive criminal history and substance abuse problems made her a significant risk, seeking a $1 million bond.
The next week, Frost’s attorney made a less outlandish request, seeking a $25,000 bond with conditions including electronic monitoring. Again, prosecutors sought a $1 million bond to keep Frost in jail.
After a short deliberation, Kirsch set bonds of $50,000 for Cox and $30,000 for Frost. Frost bonded out almost immediately. Cox, with no money and no means to get any assistance from people outside of jail, remained incarcerated throughout the rest of her case.
Tiffani Cox
After pushing toward trial, Cox struck a plea agreement with prosecutors and was the first to be sentenced in the incident.
Cox pleaded to a Level 3 felony charge of aiding in attempted robbery while armed with a deadly weapon. At sentencing in October, she was given 14 years total, eight to be served in prison and six on probation.
As part of her plea agreement, she confirmed a long factual basis that later became a framework for the details in the case against Johnson. She also agreed to cooperate with ongoing investigation and legal cases, becoming a key witness in Johnson’s trial.
“You can’t just take innocent lives and expect it to all be OK,” she said about why she pleaded guilty. “That’s what I get for putting myself in that kind of situation with those kinds of people.”
Michael J. Johnson
Johnson is serving one of Noble County’s longest-ever prison sentences.
After a four-day trial in mid-December, Johnson was found guilty on all five counts he faced — two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder and one attempted murder. He was also found to be a habitual offender, which would add more time to his sentence.
At sentencing in January, Noble Superior Court 1 Judge Robert Kirsch used adjectives including “thuggish,” “barbaric,” “unprovoked” and “senseless” to describe the double homicide.
In total, Johnson was sentenced to 170 years in prison, just short of a possible maximum of 190 years.
Johnson filed a five-point appeal in his case, arguing his conviction and lengthy sentence. Attorneys raised issues including whether an Indiana State Police crime scene investigator’s testimony should have been struck, whether the jury erred in convicting him of murder, whether his sentence was inappropriate for his character and conviction, whether he was wrongly found to be a habitual offender and whether there was basis for restitution he was ordered to pay to the apartment complex.
Last month, the three-judge appellate panel rejected almost all of Johnson’s appeal, except on the restitution issue.
At this time, his conviction and his 170-year sentence stand.
Kyra Frost
Frost, who was sentenced Thursday, will spend no time in an Indiana prison.
In April, Frost agreed to plead guilty to two Level 5 felony counts of assisting a criminal. After several delays, her sentencing hearing was held Thursday.
With two low-level felony counts and several mitigating factors in her favor, Kirsch delivered a total sentence of six years, with four years executed and two suspended, but also allowing all of the executed time to be served on home detention.
With credit for time served in jail and on pretrial release, her remaining executed time totaled two years and 36 days.
