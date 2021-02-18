ANGOLA — A Pleasant Lake man is facing a Level 4 felony burglary of a dwelling charge after he allegedly stole items from a Jimmerson Lake seasonal residence on Feb. 7, court records say.
Thomas A. Sitts, 21, was arrested Sunday in Angola on unrelated charges then was served with an arrested warrant for the burglary charge while he was in Steuben County Jail on Tuesday.
Sitts allegedly went to a home on Lane 205 Jimmerson Lake with a friend who was a caretaker of the property, who went there to plow the snow and remove downed branches from the yard, court records say.
While at the property, Sitts was in the garage while the other person performed his tasks. While in the garage, court records say, Sitts could be seen on a security camera, unlocking an entry door to the garage.
Later, Sitts returned to the property and entered the garage, where he made off with a number of items.
Included in the alleged burglary was a Yamaha trail bike, numerous power tools, hand tools, fishing equipment and an antique slot machine, court records say. A power washer taken from the property turned up at an area pawn shop, court records say.
Police say the surveillance video shows Sitts trying to make off with a snowmobile, but it couldn't be fit into the vehicle he arrived in.
Court records say the vehicle used to transport Sitts to the property was a silver Ford Flex.
Steuben County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Mike Meeks said police are still investigating the case, trying to determine who drove the vehicle. He said other charges were possible, but nothing concrete had been sent to the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Sitts was arrested on Sunday on charges of Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and Class C misdemeanor reckless driving and driving without a license.
In addition, Sitts has seven other charges pending in Steuben County courts dating to November 2019. Robert Hardy has been appointed as counsel for Sitts in all of the cases.
Sitts will return to Steuben Circuit Court on June 14 for a pretrial conference. He is currently being held in Steuben County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. A Level 4 felony is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.
