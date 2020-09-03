Ligonier featured on ‘Between the Studs’ TV show

LIGONIER — The City of Murals made its television debut this past weekend, showcasing its history, artwork and new homes.
Granite Ridge Builders, the company constructing and selling houses in Ligonier’s newest neighborhood, featured the west-side city in a recent episode of its show “Between the Studs.”
The show is in an infomercial format, where the first half describes the city in which homes are for sale, and the second half runs through homes that are available for sale or how one could custom-build their own.
In the video, Granite Ridge employees do a sort of scavenger hunt around the city, where they learn Ligonier’s history through its murals.
Much of the video is filmed at the Jennie Thompson Garden in Kenney Park, just across Union Street from where the new homes are being built.
Once Granite Ridge folks learned something in a mural in the episode, they met up with Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel in the park to round out their new knowledge.
Fisel said she didn’t know she would be part of the infomercial until Granite Ridge called her up and asked for her help.
“I was totally surprised,” Fisel said. “They called me and wanted to know if it’d be ok if they interviewed me.”
In the episode, Fisel laid out the historical background of some murals the city has on display — like the origin of Strawberry Valley, where Native American tribes laid bones by the Elkhart River, which fertilized the soil and made strawberries grow plentifully.
Or, the background of the old Indiana State Police post that opened in the 1940s in Ligonier. Now closed, it was once regarded as one of the best posts in the state.
“I thought it was kind of clever the way they did it,” Fisel said.
Infomercials like this help Granite Ridge educate its potential customers that housing is available, especially in a place like Ligonier, where housing stock is scarce, Granite Ridge Vice President of Sales Lonnie Norris said.
“It’s a nice place to live,” Norris said. “There’s now housing available that hasn’t been available for some time.”
While the episode later went on to detail the kind of homes for sale in Ligonier, Fisel saw it as a “win-win,” because it also markets the small city itself, and makes it attractive to homebuyers and other future developers.
“When you’re small, we have to do things that are going to make people aware that we are here,” Fisel said.
The episode is available to view on Granite Ridge Builders’ Facebook page or weekends on ABC 21, NBC 33 and FOX 55.
