LIGONIER — Always the teacher, West Noble superintendent Galen Mast put up columns of numbers on a whiteboard, illustrating the changes in teacher salaries when years of experience counted in professional achievement.
He worked his way down the column, explaining how predictable increments for experience rewarded teachers with financial stability. He’s busting the myths surrounding the teacher shortage and pay.
The shortage of teachers is real.
Mast said 10 years ago when he was a principal, he had two teacher openings come up in July. He posted the two jobs for a week and got 36 applicants.
“I spent all day in 30-minute interviews,” he said. “It was a week before school and I had all these candidates.”
Mast said it’s different story today. He recently had an opening in the West Noble district for a second-grade teacher.
“We had to call people and recruit a second-grade teacher,” he said. “We were lucky to find one.”
The teaching profession was once considered a good career choice, with holidays and summers off, a good salary and respect in the community.
So what happened?
Teaching, like health care and the clergy, draws people into the field for reasons other than money. Most who enter these professions see a higher purpose in their life’s work.
“Teaching is a ‘suitable calling’ position,” Mast said. “People go into teaching for a legacy and significance. They want to make an impact on lives and be remembered.”
Mast says the myth is that a teacher in year two makes the same money as a teacher in year 30.
“What’s real is that the economy is good,” he said. “And two, it’s misguided that a disproportional use of state dollars is used to pay teachers.”
Mast said his daughter’s fourth-grade teacher is an example of the career path that educators face. The teacher made $32,600 in her first and second year of teaching, but an insurance increase happened in the second year. In year three, she made the same $32,600 but had a second insurance increase. In year four, she adds coaching to her job, which added enough to her salary to make about $38,000. That’s where the teacher hit the wall financially.
Mast said when he began teaching, teachers in years one through five received a $900 increment for each year of their experience. Teachers could count on that increase in planning their financial future. That increment for experience is gone now.
“Today, the starting salary is $36,500 and the top salary is $72,000,” he said. “Teachers flood into administration to make more money. If they’re good in the classroom, they get tapped to administration.”
Mast said “there’s lots of leaving in years three to seven” for teachers as they hit a financial wall as his friend did. The economy is good, and other jobs pay $50,000 or $60,000, well above what experienced teachers make.
“She was pressured by family to make a career change,” he said. “What’s missing is hope, for a better salary and a better life.”
The fourth grade teacher quit the classroom and went to a job in industry, but she wasn’t happy there.
“It was a different life than she envisioned,” Mast said. “In our society, teachers spend more time with kids than their parents do. Teachers and coaches are the largest influence. I want the very best people in front of my kids.”
Mast wonders what effect the teacher shortage will have on society in five, seven or 10 years because “teachers are the difference-makers.”
Mast said the solution to the teacher shortage is to bring back salary scales that compensate for years of experience, and to once again value teachers for the time they put in with students.
“The time is coming when there will be state scale,” he predicted. “The state gives schools money to pay teachers, and it’s 95% of the budget.”
Another solution is affordable health insurance options for teachers, just as in other fields. Mast said Indiana could offer affordable plans as other states have done, and communities could supplement that plan with their own resources.
“The key is to make teaching a viable option,” he said. “Hope is tied to professional pay and contributions. Teachers leave because of financial decisions.”
The school is a microcosm of society, Mast said. The same issues in society at large exist at school, too. He said people and students read to learn, write to clarify their thoughts, and discuss ideas so they are held accountable for their thoughts.
And while teachers depart the profession in years three to seven for financial reasons and to support families, they return to the classroom later on, Mast said. Teachers return with a better perspective on life, able to help people see their talents.
“People reach an age where significance matters,” he said. “They want to do something of significance. You’ve got to live in your zone. Everyone has a talent. Chasing dollars takes you out of your zone.”
